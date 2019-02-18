At least 23 killed in tornadoes in Ala., Ga.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:10 AM PT — Monday, March 4, 2019

The south is reeling from the deadliest day of tornadoes in years. The chaos began Sunday afternoon in eastern Alabama as at least two tornadoes ripped through Lee County.

One of those twisters was half a mile wide and categorized as an EF3, meaning its wind speed was anywhere between 136 and 165 miles per hour.

While the extent of the damage has yet to be realized, authorities on the ground said many homes and structures were destroyed.

Similar damage was seen in Georgia as several tornadoes tore through the state.

High winds also knocked out power for thousands of customers in both Georgia and Alabama, making Sunday night difficult for residents as near freezing temperatures were forecast.

Meanwhile, emergency crews began search efforts Sunday night with hopes of saving anyone trapped beneath the rubble, but teams were forced to call off their search due to dangerous conditions.

Authorities fear the death toll could rise as an unknown number of people remain trapped beneath rubble and debris.