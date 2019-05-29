At least 23 dead after Taliban attacks in Afghanistan

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:16 AM PT — Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Two recent Taliban attacks in Afghanistan have left at least 23 people dead and dozens of others injured.

According to officials, Monday’s attacks targeted security checkpoints in the country’s east and western regions. Members of Afghanistan’s security forces were killed in the exchange.

Insurgents reportedly overran an army checkpoint in one town, and sparked an hours-long gun battle in another. A number of innocent civilians were also killed during the attacks.

“We were praying and still in the mosque, when we heard that the Taliban came. We came out of mosque and we were not ready to fight them. They (Taliban) killed everyone, even a woman was killed as well.” — Haji Ahmad, attack victim

This comes as Taliban and Afghan officials met in Moscow to discuss a political settlement between the two sides.