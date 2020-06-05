Trending

At least 2 detained for suspected arson after Calif. fire

Photo via CAL FIRE SCU Twitter.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

At least two people were detained after firefighters battled a series of fires in northern California this week.

According to reports, six fire spots were reported south of San Jose. Collectively, the fires burned at least 90 acres and were 90% contained as of Friday.

One blaze reportedly came dangerously close to homes, prompting some to evacuate their homes. Evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Fire crews suspect the fires were intentionally set.

“These were multiple small spot fires, potentially purposefully set,” stated San Jose Fire Department Chief Michael Van Elgort. “We have a suspect that we’re interviewing and that was witnessed in the act.”

In the meantime, officials are looking to question at least two more people. An investigation into these fire spots remains ongoing.

