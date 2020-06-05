At least 2 detained for suspected arson after Calif. fire

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:15 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

At least two people were detained after firefighters battled a series of fires in northern California this week.

According to reports, six fire spots were reported south of San Jose. Collectively, the fires burned at least 90 acres and were 90% contained as of Friday.

#Colleenfire [update]Colleen Dr, San Jose(Santa Clara County) CAL FIRE and San Jose FD crews remain at scene mopping up yesterday’s fire. AA460 just flew over the fire showing how close the fire came to homes. Containment of the fire is currently 90%. #sjfd pic.twitter.com/Qp8C1WYXfi — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 5, 2020

One blaze reportedly came dangerously close to homes, prompting some to evacuate their homes. Evacuation orders have since been lifted.

Fire crews suspect the fires were intentionally set.

“These were multiple small spot fires, potentially purposefully set,” stated San Jose Fire Department Chief Michael Van Elgort. “We have a suspect that we’re interviewing and that was witnessed in the act.”

In the meantime, officials are looking to question at least two more people. An investigation into these fire spots remains ongoing.