At least 17 migrants killed after boat capsizes in the Bahamas

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 5:05 PM PT – Sunday, July 24, 2022

At least 17 people were killed after a boat carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in the Bahamas. Authorities said the rescue teams pulled another 25 people out of the water on Sunday, adding that 60 were believed to be on board and more are presumed missing. The bodies of 15 females, a male and an infant were found in the water after the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force responded to reports.

#BreakingNews @USCG @MiamiDadePD @MDFRChief @MyFWC @CBPAMO are on scene with a grounded sailing vessel off #BocaChita. Currently, people are on the vessel safe & not in the water. We are asking mariners to stay clear of the area for safety concerns. Stay tuned for updates. #SAR pic.twitter.com/l3llL0Z22X — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 21, 2022

The Bahamas Police believe the migrants were headed for Miami, Florida on an alleged human-smuggling speed boat. Local authorities said two Bahamian men were taken into custody over the suspected smuggling operation. This comes a few days after the US Coast Guard and Miami-Dade authorities intercepted a sailboat carrying more than 150 Haitian migrants. Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said his government has always warned against dangerous voyages and that they have increased surveillance on land and sea and intensified patrols.

“Law enforcement officials will update you on the criminal matter as well as other rescue and recovery efforts,” said Davis. “However, I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of The Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.”

Two Bahamian men were among the survivors and have been questioned in police custody. The men were known to police “for various offenses,” he said. Immigration Minister Keith Bell said 20 people had been taken to a detention center and were being interviewed.