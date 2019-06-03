At least 13 killed in Sudan protest raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:56 AM PT — Monday, June 3, 2019

At least 13 people are dead in Sudan amid ongoing anti-government protests. The raid was reportedly conducted by Sudan’s Transitional Military Council on Monday. The interim government group stormed protests outside its army headquarters in the country’s capital and open fired.

The incident comes after weeks of stand-off between Sudan’s civilian-based protest alliance and its interim military council in a fight for civilian rule.

Protesters believe the raid was held by government officials in an act of betrayal against its people.

“We, as Sudanese, hold the security forces accountable, based on eye witnesses, for the dispersal of the sit-in. The security forces have betrayed the Sudanese people, from security to police and army, as well as Rapid Security Forces. People have died, others were injured.”

— Walid Farouq, protester

This comes after talks collapsed last month between the Sudanese government and opposition protesters. Officials had discussed how power should be divided, following the overthrow of the country’s long-time president in April.