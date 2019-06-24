At G20, Trump to hold at least eight side bilateral meetings



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet one-on-one with at least eight world leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week, a senior U.S. administration official said on Monday.

Trump will hold talks with China’s President Xi Jinping, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan, the official said, declining to give details of the dates and times because Trump’s schedule was still in flux.

Trump also will meet with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is hosting the summit, the official told reporters on a conference call, noting additional bilateral meetings could still be announced.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Eric Beech, Mohammad Zargham; editing by G Crosse)