Astros manager Hinch suspended one game

March 17, 2019

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday related to his ejection from a split-squad game on Friday.

Hinch was ejected by umpire Angel Hernandez after arguing a strike call on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning.

Afterward, Hinch said that Hernandez was “known for overreaction” and that the umpire “said some condescending things that are inappropriate, unprofessional.”

The suspension was handed down by Joe Torre, chief baseball officer for Major League Baseball.

In a statement immediately afterward, Hinch accepted responsibility.

“I’m very passionate about our players and our team, but on Friday night I made some emotional comments that took attention away from the play on the field,” Hinch said Sunday. “I take responsibility for my actions and comments and accept the league’s decision. I will serve the suspension today.”

The Astros play the Atlanta Braves at Kissimmee, Fla.

–Field Level Media