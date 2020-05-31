Trending

Astronauts speak from ISS after Crew Dragon launch

This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, joining the the crew at the International Space Station, after the SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up to the station and docked Sunday, May 31, 2020. The Dragon capsule arrived Sunday morning, hours after a historic liftoff from Florida. It’s the first time that a privately built and owned spacecraft has delivered a crew to the orbiting lab.(NASA via AP)

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The NASA astronauts who recently arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule gave their first address from orbit.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spoke with mission control from the ISS on Monday after what they stated was a surprisingly smooth docking. They both reported they were excited to be aboard and have the opportunity to call their families despite being unsure when they would see them again.

“Doug and I have maybe the most uncertainty because it could be relatively short or we could potentially double or triple maybe what was originally expected for us just a few short months ago,” said Behnken. “And so, it’s a little bit strange.”

Although the Crew Dragon is capable of spending 110 days in space, NASA reports the actual length of the mission will be decided by how quickly the next shuttle can get ready for launch.

Meanwhile, the other astronauts aboard the ISS said it was “wonderful” to see old friends aboard a brand new vehicle.

