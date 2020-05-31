Astronauts speak from ISS after Crew Dragon launch

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:50 AM PT — Tuesday, June 2, 2020

The NASA astronauts who recently arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule gave their first address from orbit.

Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken spoke with mission control from the ISS on Monday after what they stated was a surprisingly smooth docking. They both reported they were excited to be aboard and have the opportunity to call their families despite being unsure when they would see them again.

“Doug and I have maybe the most uncertainty because it could be relatively short or we could potentially double or triple maybe what was originally expected for us just a few short months ago,” said Behnken. “And so, it’s a little bit strange.”

This is the first time in human history @NASA_Astronauts have entered the @Space_Station from a commercially-made spacecraft. @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug have finally arrived to the orbiting laboratory in @SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft. pic.twitter.com/3t9Ogtpik4 — NASA (@NASA) May 31, 2020

Although the Crew Dragon is capable of spending 110 days in space, NASA reports the actual length of the mission will be decided by how quickly the next shuttle can get ready for launch.

Meanwhile, the other astronauts aboard the ISS said it was “wonderful” to see old friends aboard a brand new vehicle.