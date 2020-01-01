Trending

Astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

(REUTERS Photo)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:00 AM PT — Tuesday, December 31, 2019

NASA astronaut Christina Koch recently set a new record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Koch passed that milestone over the weekend after spending 288 days in the International Space Station.

This comes after Koch made history just a few months ago by taking part in the first all female space walk. That accomplishment caught the eye of President Trump, who personally congratulated the astronaut.

“And I just want to congratulate you, what you do is incredible,” stated the president. “You’re very brave people…you are amazing people.”

FILE – In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

In an interview, Koch said she is looking forward to her return home and hopes to help mentor other female astronauts in the future. Koch is set to spend a total of 328 days in orbit before she returns to earth in February 2020.

