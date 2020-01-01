Astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT — Tuesday, December 31, 2019

NASA astronaut Christina Koch recently set a new record for the longest time spent in space by a woman. Koch passed that milestone over the weekend after spending 288 days in the International Space Station.

This comes after Koch made history just a few months ago by taking part in the first all female space walk. That accomplishment caught the eye of President Trump, who personally congratulated the astronaut.

“And I just want to congratulate you, what you do is incredible,” stated the president. “You’re very brave people…you are amazing people.”

In an interview, Koch said she is looking forward to her return home and hopes to help mentor other female astronauts in the future. Koch is set to spend a total of 328 days in orbit before she returns to earth in February 2020.