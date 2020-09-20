AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S still on hold



September 20, 2020

(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc <AZN.L> said on Saturday that its COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is still on hold.

AstraZeneca on Saturday published a document https://bit.ly/2FNcqu7 describing details of how the COVID-19 vaccine trial was being carried out, which was first reported by the New York Times.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry)