Asst. Health Secy. Levin supports nationwide gender reassignment surgery for minors

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:42 AM PT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

US Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levin railed against laws banning gender reassignment surgery for minors. In an interview Monday, She claimed such laws embolden the bullying and harassment of America’s trans youth.

Levine specifically took issue with Florida’s recent legislation barring transgender athletes from women’s sports and medicaid coverage for transition surgeries. The secretary stated transgender children must be federally empowered to receive gender reassignment treatments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) responded on Twitter, pointing out 80 percent of children outgrow “gender dysphoria,” but the effects of such procedures are permanent. The Republican lawmaker went as far as to call the procedures to be child abuse.