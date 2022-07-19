Trending

Asst. Health Secy. Levin supports nationwide gender reassignment surgery for minors

Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health, Adm. Rachel Levine, left, speaks after having attended a roundtable on gender-affirming care and transgender health, along with Arianna Inurritegui-Lint, right, CEO and founder of Arianna's Center, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for Health, Adm. Rachel Levine, left, speaks after having attended a roundtable on gender-affirming care and transgender health, along with Arianna Inurritegui-Lint, right, CEO and founder of Arianna’s Center, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:42 AM PT – Tuesday, July 19, 2022

US Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levin railed against laws banning gender reassignment surgery for minors. In an interview Monday, She claimed such laws embolden the bullying and harassment of America’s trans youth.

Levine specifically took issue with Florida’s recent legislation barring transgender athletes from women’s sports and medicaid coverage for transition surgeries. The secretary stated transgender children must be federally empowered to receive gender reassignment treatments.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) responded on Twitter, pointing out 80 percent of children outgrow “gender dysphoria,” but the effects of such procedures are permanent. The Republican lawmaker went as far as to call the procedures to be child abuse.

MORE NEWS: CCP: Speaker Pelosi Visiting Taiwan Violates Chinese Territorial Integrity

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE