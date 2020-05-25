Asahi to borrow $11 billion for purchase of AB InBev’s Australia unit



FILE PHOTO: Condensation collects on a glass of Asahi beer at a bar in Singapore October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne FILE PHOTO: Condensation collects on a glass of Asahi beer at a bar in Singapore October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese beer maker Asahi Group Holdings <2502.T> said on Monday it would borrow 1.185 trillion yen ($11 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) to pay for its acquisition of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s <ABI.BR> Australian subsidiary.

Asahi said in a statement it had signed a contract on Monday for the loan from SMBC. The deal for the AB InBev subsidiary, Carlton & United Breweries (CUB), is set to close on June 1.

