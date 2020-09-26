Arrest warrants issued against Mexican military members in 2014 student disappearances



Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends the delivery of an investigation report with relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, marking the 6th anniversary of their disappearance, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador attends the delivery of an investigation report with relatives of the 43 missing students of the Ayotzinapa Teacher Training College, marking the 6th anniversary of their disappearance, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 26, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

September 26, 2020

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – In Mexico, arrest warrants have been issued for members of the Mexican military who may have participated in the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, the head of the investigation, Omar Gomez, said on Saturday.

The students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers’ College disappeared on September 26 in the state of Guerrero. The remains of only two of the students have been found so far. The case sparked massive protests across Mexico.

(Reporting by Liz Diaz and Adriana Barrera, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)