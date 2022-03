People wait at the train station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi People wait at the train station after fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl, Poland, March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

March 8, 2022

WARSAW (Reuters) – Around 1.2 million Ukrainians have fled to Poland since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, including 141,500 on Monday, the Polish Border Guard said on Tuesday.

