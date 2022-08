OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:04 PM PT – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The Senate is set to take up a bill this week to expand healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins after 25 GOP senators blocked a procedural vote to advance the legislation last week. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with US Army Veteran Colin Wayne to get his thoughts on the matter and what he would like to see passed in Congress.

MORE NEWS: Heritage Expert Says Inflation Likely To Hit Double Digits This Fall