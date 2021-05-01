Army investigation finds Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:20 PM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

Several Fort Hood leaders are facing disciplinary action after an investigation revealed Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed before her murder in 2020.

Information released from the investigation on Friday found that before her disappearance and death in April 2020, a supervisor sexually abused the 20-year-old, and while she reported it to the Fort Hood leadership, the incident was never addressed.

More than 21 soldiers have been reprimanded for their roles in the case, including a general and several officers.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy has vowed to work to address the failure of leadership at Fort Hood to properly handle sexual harassment allegations.

MORE NEWS: Empire State Building Celebrates 90th Anniversary