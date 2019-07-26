Army Gen. Stephen Townsend takes over command of AFRICOM

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:17 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

Army General Stephen Townsend officially takes the reins at United States Africa Command (U.S. AFRICOM).

The change of command ceremony took place Friday morning at a military base in Germany.

Townsend was confirmed by a Senate vote back in April to replace Marine Corps General Thomas Waldhauser upon his retirement.

The Army general will now oversee U.S. military relations with African nations, and coordinate security missions with regional partners.

“To say that we ask a lot of this team ladies and gentlemen is an understatement,” stated Richard V. Spencer, U.S. Secretary of the Navy. “If disenfranchisement, insecurity, and extremism flourish here, we can expect a very very dangerous tomorrow — not only in Africa, but also in America and Europe and across this world.”

Townsend is the fifth commander of AFRICOM since it was established back in 2008.