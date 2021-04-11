Armed suspect barricaded in Hawaii resort dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:45 AM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

An armed man who locked himself in a Hawaii hotel room reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which ended a 10-hour stand-off. According to reports Sunday morning, those staying at the Kahala Hotel and Resort were either evacuated or sheltered in the ballroom after shots were fired Saturday afternoon.

Nearly two dozen members of the Honolulu Police Department’s Specialized Services Division, along with other members of the department and negotiators, were brought to the scene. Authorities said everyone staying at the resort was accounted for and no one was injured.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at Kahala Hotel & Resort on Oahu — Shots fired, Police believe man barricaded, but no hostages. Hotel staff sent this photo of what they believe are SWAT units on beach — guests and staff evacuated, some on lockdown in ballroom @KITV4 pic.twitter.com/zqFiVvb2D1 — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) April 11, 2021

“Security had gone to the hotel room to investigate and while they were there, apparently, the suspect shot through the door,” Capt. Brian Lynch of the Honolulu Police Department said. “Thankfully, the security guard wasn’t standing in front of the door. Responding units were able to contain the threat. Right now, we have an adult male contained in a hotel room. The adjoining rooms and areas have been evacuated so there is nobody at risk or in danger of getting hurt.”

The suspect’s family was also reportedly staying at the hotel and was safe. Authorities will continue looking into the man’s motive as the investigation continues.