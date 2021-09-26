Armed man killed in shooting at Calif. beach

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:04 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

An armed man, near where the U.S. Open Surfing competition is being held in Southern California, was shot and killed by police. According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the officer-involved shooting happened Saturday when the man was non-compliant to the multiple commands given by officers.

Police said they received reports of a suspicious man with a gun in the area, and also recovered a firearm at the scene. Witnesses said they heard several gunshots.

“Fortunately, the U.S. Open had ended for the day. The crowds, the athletes had kind of dispersed,” said a spokesperson for the Huntington Beach Police Department, Jennifer Carey. “That was one great thing about the timing of it. Additionally, because of the U.S. Open, we had a lot of extra officers on hand. Due to that, our officers were able to get to the call much more quickly and much more effectively.”

We can confirm an officer involved shooting did occur at Huntington City Beach at approximately 3:15pm. There is no current public safety threat. More details will be released as they become available. — Huntington Beach PD (@HBPoliceDept) September 25, 2021

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has been placed in charge of investigating the shooting.