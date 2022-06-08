Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:26 AM PT – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

A armed suspect was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s (R-D.C.) home. According to reports on Wednesday, the California man told police he was there to kill Kavanaugh.

The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske was carrying a handgun, a knife, pepper spray and burglary tools. He never made it to the home, authorities stopped him on a nearby street after receiving a tip.

New: federal criminal complaint unsealed against Kavanaugh threat suspect Nicholas Roske for attempting to kidnap or murder a US Judge pic.twitter.com/SmYBrfkpad — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) June 8, 2022

“This kind of behavior, it’s obviously behavior that we will not tolerate,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy. We will do everything we can to prevent them and hold people who do them accountable.”

Two people familiar with the situation said the man was upset about the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, as well as the recent wave of violence across the country.

More information will become available as the situation further develops.

MORE NEWS: Dozens Of Women File Tort Claims Against FBI Seeking More