Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s home

Erin Schaff/Pool via AP Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2021. Seated from left, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Standing from left, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., April 23, 2021.

UPDATED 11:26 AM PT – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

A armed suspect was arrested outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s (R-D.C.) home. According to reports on Wednesday, the California man told police he was there to kill Kavanaugh.

The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske was carrying a handgun, a knife, pepper spray and burglary tools. He never made it to the home, authorities stopped him on a nearby street after receiving a tip.

“This kind of behavior, it’s obviously behavior that we will not tolerate,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. “Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy. We will do everything we can to prevent them and hold people who do them accountable.”

Two people familiar with the situation said the man was upset about the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, as well as the recent wave of violence across the country.

More information will become available as the situation further develops.

