Arkansas officer killed outside of Fayetteville police station

UPDATED 4:25 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

An Arkansas police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers, who was shot and killed over the weekend. During a press conference on Sunday, Fayetteville officials said Officer Stephen Carr was ambushed and executed while sitting in his patrol car in the station’s parking lot late Saturday night.

“Last night was certainly the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department,” stated Chief Mike Reynolds. “We lost one of our own.”



Two officers heard the gunshots and found an armed suspect fleeing the scene. The suspect, who was later identified as 35-year-old London T. Philips, was found directly behind the police department building. Officers exchanged gunfire with Philips, who was injured during the confrontation.

Paramedics were called to the scene. Both Officer Carr and Philips succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead on scene.

Reports said Fayetteville police had a brief history with Philips when he allegedly impersonated an officer back in 2018. Although Philips’ motive for the shooting is still unknown, authorities believe he was out to kill a police officer at random.

“All I know was this was a cowardly act and I have no information that leads me to believe that he targeted this officer specifically,” said Chief Reynolds. “He was looking for an officer to kill and that’s the information I have at this time.”

The department has since set up a GoFundMe account to assist Officer Carr’s family, in light of his passing. Arrangements are being made for a memorial service.

U.S. Secret Service offered their condolences to Carr’s family.