Ark. woman fired for refusing COVID vaccine

Grace Thomson receives the coronavirus vaccine from Paula McMahon at the Louisa Jordan Hospital as the roll out begins on December 8, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell – Pool /Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:20 AM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

An Arkansas mother of five was fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Samantha Wise was let go from her job at a marijuana dispensary in Conway, Arkansas after the business required all employees to be vaccinated.

Wise chose not to get the vaccine. She claimed when it comes to medications, she is “that one out of every 10 or so that has a bad reaction.”

“In Arkansas, your employer can fire you for not taking it,” employment law attorney Chris Burks said. “Unless there is an issue with maybe a medical issue or religious belief.”

According to reports, the medical marijuana dispensary defended their actions and said employees who choose not to get a vaccine actually pose a threat to the people they are supposed to be helping.

However, it is unclear why Wise wasn’t protected under the company’s own policy, which allows employees who decline vaccinations on medical or religious grounds to remain employed.

