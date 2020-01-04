Ark. teen faces charges for murder of mother, 2 other victims

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT — Saturday, January 4, 2020

Arkansas police took one teen, who is suspected of killing three people, into custody on Friday. 19-year-old Michael Moore was arrested after police responded to a welfare check and found Moore’s mother and an unidentified man dead inside.

Moore was already wanted for another murder that occurred on New Year’s Eve.

Police said his mother and the New Year’s Eve victim were both stabbed to death. They are still waiting for the autopsies to determine the unidentified man’s cause of death.

“Next up in the investigation is going back to 9-1-1 tapes, interviewing family, friends, the people in the neighborhood, the story he gave while he was at the detective’s office and tracking down to confirm if any of that was going on,” stated Lt. David Defoor.

Moore is facing three charges of murder and one charge of abuse of a corpse. He is expected to appear in court next week.