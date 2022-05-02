Ark. Gov. Hutchinson: Parental rights law common sense

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) slams Disney’s advocacy against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. During an interview with CNN Sunday, the Republican said the legislation, which bans sex discussions for children under nine in schools, is common sense.

According to him, Disney has overstepped its bounds opposing the legislation. However, he also believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has gone too far against Disney by working to abolish the Reedy Creek Development District.

“The law that was passed is to me common sense that in those grades, those lower grades, you shouldn’t be teaching sexual orientation and those matters that should not be covered in at that age,” Hutchinson stated. “But I don’t believe that government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them.”

“So DeSantis overstepped?” “Well, I disagree with it.” CNN’s @DanaBashCNN asks Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) about Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) signing a bill revoking Disney’s special district status after a feud over what opponents call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/6DI8mRGzpp — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2022

Florida is not punishing Disney for disagreement, but rather trying to abolish special tax privileges the company has putting it on an equal footing with other companies in Florida.