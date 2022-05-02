Trending

Ark. Gov. Hutchinson: Parental rights law common sense

FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, June 22, 2021 in Washington. On Sunday, May 1, 2022, Hutchinson said he is considering a presidential run in 2024 and his decision won’t be affected by whether former President Donald Trump joins the race. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

UPDATED 11:55 AM PT – Monday, May 2, 2022

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson (R) slams Disney’s advocacy against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law. During an interview with CNN Sunday, the Republican said the legislation, which bans sex discussions for children under nine in schools, is common sense.

According to him, Disney has overstepped its bounds opposing the legislation. However, he also believes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has gone too far against Disney by working to abolish the Reedy Creek Development District.

“The law that was passed is to me common sense that in those grades, those lower grades, you shouldn’t be teaching sexual orientation and those matters that should not be covered in at that age,” Hutchinson stated. “But I don’t believe that government should be punitive against private businesses because we disagree with them.”

Florida is not punishing Disney for disagreement, but rather trying to abolish special tax privileges the company has putting it on an equal footing with other companies in Florida.

