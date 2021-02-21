Trending

Ark. Gov. calls on Biden to give greater control of vaccine to states

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 02: Former U.S. Rep. Asa Hutchinson announces the recommendations of the NRA backed National School Shield Program regarding school security during a press conference April 2, 2013 at the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Among other findings, the report recommended training and placing armed personnel in public schools following the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ark. Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:10 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) called on Joe Biden to give greater control of vaccine distribution to states. During an interview on Sunday, Hutchinson said Biden administration officials could do more to improve communication between state and federal officials.

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with governors and mayors, including Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) and Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to discuss the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will get more support to their communities and those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with governors and mayors, including Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM) and Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD), in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to discuss the vital need to pass the American Rescue Plan, which will get more support to their communities and those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. (Photo by Pete Marovich-Pool/Getty Images)

 

This came after the governor, among other officials, wrote a letter to Biden that urged the White House to distribute the vaccine to the states as an easier way to coordinate.

“What we meant by that letter is governors want to be held accountable and we want to be responsible for getting these vaccines out, but we’re setting up multiple programs right now,” Hutchinson said. “We’re setting up the state program and then there’s some federal programs that are going side by side with that. We’re sending the signal that as you have increased allocations, give it to the states. We’ll get it out, we’ll get it in the arms of people. We have the same commitment and it’s easier to coordinate that way.”

Hutchinson said he hopes to expand the groups who are eligible for the vaccine by March 1.

