Ark. Gov. calls on Biden to give greater control of vaccine to states

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:10 PM PT – Sunday, February 21, 2021

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) called on Joe Biden to give greater control of vaccine distribution to states. During an interview on Sunday, Hutchinson said Biden administration officials could do more to improve communication between state and federal officials.

This came after the governor, among other officials, wrote a letter to Biden that urged the White House to distribute the vaccine to the states as an easier way to coordinate.

“What we meant by that letter is governors want to be held accountable and we want to be responsible for getting these vaccines out, but we’re setting up multiple programs right now,” Hutchinson said. “We’re setting up the state program and then there’s some federal programs that are going side by side with that. We’re sending the signal that as you have increased allocations, give it to the states. We’ll get it out, we’ll get it in the arms of people. We have the same commitment and it’s easier to coordinate that way.”

Hutchinson said he hopes to expand the groups who are eligible for the vaccine by March 1.