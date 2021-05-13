Ariz. state Sen. Pres. Fann demands answers on ballot irregularities amid audit

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:49 AM PT – Thursday, May 13, 2021

There’s a developing story out of Maricopa County, Arizona where “serious issues” have been discovered during the ballot audit. In a letter sent Wednesday, state Senate President Karen Fann asked the Board of Supervisors to explain several irregularities uncovered during the early stages of the audit.

Fann wrote the first issue is with regards to “Maricopa County’s apparent intent to renege on its previous commitment to comply fully with the legislative subpoenas.” She went on to say the chain of custody of the ballots has been insufficiently recorded, resulting in “apparent omissions, inconsistencies and anomalies.”

Most notably, however, was the recent discovery of several deleted databases from the Election Management System. One America’s Christina Bobb has more.