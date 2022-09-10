Trending

Ariz. State Commission rejects Hobbs’ debate change request

In this combination image, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (Left) speaks at an election-night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Arizona Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot Tuesday, July 21, 2022, in Scottsdale. Recent polls show Hobbs leading in the governor's race. GETTY/AP

In this combination image, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (Left) speaks at an election-night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 2, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Arizona Democratic candidate for Governor Katie Hobbs speaks to the media before dropping off her primary election ballot Tuesday, July 21, 2022, in Scottsdale. GETTY/AP

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 10, 2022

Arizona State Commission has rejected Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs’s request to change an upcoming planned debate.

Recently, Hobbs asked that the debate take place in separate interviews with a moderator. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake has repeatedly asked Hobbs to face the voters and to debate her. Lake has offered her opponent the chance to choose the date, the time, the moderator and gave her the opportunity to write all of the questions that would be asked. Lake views the debate as a chance to apply for a job with the voters as her boss.

“I’m applying for a job, and you are the hiring manager,” Lake said. “Unlike Katie Hobbs, I will not be hiding. Quite the contrary, I will be out every single day meeting my future bosses- you, the people of Arizona.”

The latest polling numbers show that the two are neck-and-neck. There are just two months left until the November election.

MORE NEWS: Biden Admin. Touts Arms Sales To Ukraine, Vows To Continue Aid

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE