Ariz. State Commission rejects Hobbs’ debate change request

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Saturday, September 10, 2022

Arizona State Commission has rejected Democrat gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs’s request to change an upcoming planned debate.

Pictured Left: @KatieHobbs *literally* turns her back on Arizona, ghosts @AZChamber event Pictured Right: @KariLake embraces the crowd, takes questions from the Media pic.twitter.com/cuJhR7mCK4 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 8, 2022

Recently, Hobbs asked that the debate take place in separate interviews with a moderator. Meanwhile, her Republican opponent Kari Lake has repeatedly asked Hobbs to face the voters and to debate her. Lake has offered her opponent the chance to choose the date, the time, the moderator and gave her the opportunity to write all of the questions that would be asked. Lake views the debate as a chance to apply for a job with the voters as her boss.

🚨 BREAKING: Katie Hobbs has declined the debate. I was right, @katiehobbs — you are a coward. pic.twitter.com/7QJhGg8mwI — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 2, 2022

“I’m applying for a job, and you are the hiring manager,” Lake said. “Unlike Katie Hobbs, I will not be hiding. Quite the contrary, I will be out every single day meeting my future bosses- you, the people of Arizona.”

The latest polling numbers show that the two are neck-and-neck. There are just two months left until the November election.