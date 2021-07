OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Thursday, July 29, 2021

For months, the Arizona Senate has been in a stand off with Maricopa County over the routers, passwords and logs for the voting machines. In a last attempt to resolve the dispute out of court, the state subpoenaed the county and Dominion whom officials says is the only entity who has the administrative passwords to the machines.

One America’s Christina Bobb has more.

