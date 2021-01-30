Ariz. prison escapees recaptured after manhunt

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:25 AM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Police captured two inmates who escaped from the Arizona State Prison Complex. On Thursday, U.S. Marshals found 49-year-old John Charpiot and 61-year-old David Harmon in a cotton field in Coolidge after getting a tip from a nearby resident.

The two reportedly refused orders to get down and the deputies were forced to use stun guns to subdue them. The inmates escaped last week using stolen tools to breach a fence.

Fugitives John Charpiot and David Harmon have been captured. They were the subject of a large-scale manhunt since their escape from the South Unit of ASPC-Florence on Saturday. Additional details to follow. pic.twitter.com/ZXYzzz689v — AZ DEPT OF CORRECTIONS, REHABILITATION & REENTRY (@AZCorrections) January 28, 2021

Police said these are dangerous men who are in prison for violent crimes.

“When you look at the record of both of these subjects, one of them is a home invasion rapist, while the other is a molester of children ranging from ages seven to four years old,” Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert said. “These were bad people we wanted to get off the street.”

Charpiot is serving a 35-year sentence for molestation and sexual abuse. Harmon is serving 100-years on kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

MORE NEWS: Americans Remember The 48th Annual March For Life