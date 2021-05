OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:43 AM PT – Saturday, May 29, 2021

The Arizona legislature passes a bill that restricts the government’s ability to revoke business licenses without proof that the owner willfully caused the spread of COVID-19 during a declared state of emergency. One America’s Christina Bobb has more on this win in the Grand Canyon state.

