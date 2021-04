OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Saturday, April 10, 2021

The Arizona election audit continues to move slowly forward with a projected start date of mid-April. While the state Senate first-served Maricopa County with a subpoena for the information 115 days ago, the Senate is still fighting for access. One America’s Christina Bobb has more from Washington.

