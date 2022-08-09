Ariz. gubernatorial nominee Lake denounces Mar-a-Lago

OAN NEWSROOM

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake called the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago “one of the darkest days in American history.”

In a statement on Monday, Lake said the Biden administration hates America and has “weaponized the entirety of the federal government to take down Trump.” She denounced the raid as an “horrendous abuse of power” and the work of tyrants who will stop at nothing to silence patriots.

FULL STATEMENT: ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/5yFEdelAW0 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) August 9, 2022

Lake vowed to fight the federal government as governor and asserted she will seek to crackdown on the federal government’s power in Arizona.