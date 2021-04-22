Ariz. Gov. Ducey urges Biden admin. to declare crisis at southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Thursday, April 22, 2021

More officials are sounding the alarm on the Biden border crisis as the White House continues to do nothing to stop illegal immigration. While speaking to reporters in Yuma on Wednesday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) said he was sending National Guard troops to assist at immigration detention centers in order to help local law enforcement agencies.

“I declared a state of emergency at the border and I announced we’re deploying the National Guard,” stated the governor. “Under the leadership of newly appointed Adjutant General Kerry Muehlenbeck, we will be sending up to 250 of our best women and men to our border communities, including here in Yuma.”

The Arizona Republican went on to blast Joe Biden for not doing enough to support local communities as the number of migrant apprehensions continues to grow.

“Border Patrol is overwhelmed…there’s over a 170,000 apprehensions that have happened on our southern border, 18,000 children that are in the custody of the federal government, and the federal government’s not a very good parent,” he stated. “So, there are resources that are needed here and the Border Patrol’s mission is, of course, to patrol the border.”

Ducey said from a humanitarian standpoint, the White House needs to declare a crisis at the southern border in order for proper resources to be allocated.

NEW: The federal government won’t act — but Arizona will. To address the crisis at the border, I’ve issued a Declaration of Emergency and am deploying the brave men and women of our @AZNationalGuard to support law enforcement efforts and protect Arizonans. pic.twitter.com/EdFkiM2C5t — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, federal officials have opened more migrant processing centers in the Grand Canyon State to accommodate the influx.