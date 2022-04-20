Trending

Ariz. Gov. Ducey unveils 26 state strike force to secure southern border

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix. Gov. Doug Ducey used his executive powers Monday, April 19, 2021, to prohibit local and regional governments from making "vaccine passports" a requirement for people to enter businesses or get services, calling it an encroachment on the private medical information of Arizona residents. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey answers a question during a news conference in Phoenix.

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:36 PM PT – Wednesday, April 20, 2022

More than two dozen Republican governors are promising to secure the southern border with a coordinated strike force. On Tuesday in the border community of Douglas, Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced the creation of the 26 state American Governors Border Strike Force. The group’s mission is to stop illegal drug and human smuggling at the southern border.

The strike force, which includes Texas, Alabama and Florida, will improve intelligence sharing and analysis of state level crimes that may be connected to border security. Additionally, the multi-state effort will monitor cyber security issues, target cartel finances that fund criminal activity in the border regions and improve efforts to combat drug trafficking on the nation’s southernmost cross country highway.

Governor Ducey stressed that if the southern border is not secure, the rest of America is not either.

“The border problem just isn’t in the four border states,” he stated, “There are kids ODing on fentanyl all over our country, in schools and neighborhoods. It’s one of the leading causes of death. People that are addicted, people that are looking for a cheap high and that’s coming over our southern border. But it’s happening in small towns and rural communities in the interior. That’s what the Border Strike Force is: to share information, stop the cartels and stop the human trafficking.”

The Arizona governor suggested federal agencies must step forward with local law enforcement. In the meantime, he said the Biden administration must do their part to crack down on the crisis they created.

Earlier this week, Customs and Border Protection reported migrant crossings are at the highest level in two decades. They noted, nearly two dozen suspected terrorists were caught at the border last year.

MORE NEWS: Calif. Sheriff Discusses Looming Border Crisis On Part Of Title 42 Repeal

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE