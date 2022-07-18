Ariz. Gov. Ducey slams Biden over Saudi trip, says President must increase US oil production

OAN NEWSROOM

Monday, July 18, 2022

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is harshly criticizing President Joe Biden over his recent trip to Saudi Arabia. In an interview Sunday, the Republican said Biden must increase oil production here in the US instead of begging foreign countries for more oil.

The governor also attacked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over allegations of human rights abuses in the oil rich kingdom. Ducey said bringing down gas prices is easy and it does not require any foreign trips.

“What he could do is open up the Keystone Pipeline, what he could do is work with America’s energy leaders and provide more supply of fossil fuels, of clean energy and solve this crisis,” asserted the Republican. “He’s going to have to make that decision. We’re not going to do anything in Arizona that’s temporary or a gimmick or puts my successor in a terrible spot with the voters.”

Ducey stressed that it’s very important that Biden shows leadership from the White House to solve problems facing America. His remarks come as other GOP lawmakers have called into question the national security implications of the Biden administration’s transfer from the Strategic Oil Reserve to a Chinese oil company. This occurred directly ahead of Biden’s trip to the Middle East.

We have everything we need to solve the energy crisis right here in America. Once again, Biden looks in all the wrong places. https://t.co/a6hWPIIr23 — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) July 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) also called on Biden to make changes in the interest of the American people. He asserted that “unleashing American energy is the surest way to boost our economy and reduce energy prices.” He stressed that it’s long past time for Biden to reverse course and start governing appropriately.