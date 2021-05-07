Ariz. Democrat secy. of state takes heat after running away from reporter

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:27 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

A fiery confrontation broke out between a reporter and the Democrat Arizona secretary of state. On Thursday, Jordan Conradson asked Katie Hobbs about her efforts to stop the vote recount in Maricopa County.

This occurred after Arizona audit officials accused Hobbs of paying election expert Ryan Macias to impersonate a reporter and sneak past security to get on the ballot floor. Conradson said Hobbs ran away to avoid his question.

Earlier this week, Hobbs pledged to do everything in her power to bring so-called “observers” into the audit. Meanwhile, auditors are ramping up the hand vote count process in Arizona by bringing on more volunteers and doubling shifts.