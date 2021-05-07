Trending

Ariz. Democrat secy. of state takes heat after running away from reporter

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:27 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

A fiery confrontation broke out between a reporter and the Democrat Arizona secretary of state. On Thursday, Jordan Conradson asked Katie Hobbs about her efforts to stop the vote recount in Maricopa County.

This occurred after Arizona audit officials accused Hobbs of paying election expert Ryan Macias to impersonate a reporter and sneak past security to get on the ballot floor. Conradson said Hobbs ran away to avoid his question.

Earlier this week, Hobbs pledged to do everything in her power to bring so-called “observers” into the audit. Meanwhile, auditors are ramping up the hand vote count process in Arizona by bringing on more volunteers and doubling shifts.

