Ariz. audit underway, officials finding signs of fraud

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:27 AM PT – Monday, April 26, 2021

Ballot counters are working hard in Arizona to snuff-out voting irregularities in last year’s presidential election and fight off Democrat attempts to derail them.

On Sunday, forensic experts confirmed they are examining thousands of ballots cast in November as part of the audit in the Grand Canyon State. They are using ultra-violet lights to search for ballot watermarks and weed-out phony ballots.

Additionally, auditors have been split into several groups with some examining mail-in ballots and others inspecting ballot folders, envelopes along with other related items. Officials said evidence of systemic fraud has already started to show.

Democrat Party officials have tried to challenge the audit in court and they are deploying their operatives in the mainstream media in an attempt downplay the severity of election fraud as well as discredit Republican challenges to election security.

Arizona Republicans were able to continue the audit after thwarting Democrat attempts to derail the audit this weekend. On Friday, Democrats filed a temporary restraining order to stop auditors from counting the ballots. They later retreated from their position after a judge ordered them to pay $1 million if they lost their legal challenge.

The chair of the Arizona GOP, Dr. Kelly Ward, commented on the victory and gave insight into what’s to come. She said the state’s Supreme Court is set to make a decision to prevent Democrat attempts to stop the audit. The Arizona justices believe an audit is a constitutional right that protects election integrity and ensures the separation of powers.

Arizona's Maricopa County Forensic Audit is making news and getting national attention. Watch AZ Chairwoman @kelliwardaz as she gives the latest update on the Forensic Audit and the Democrat's continued attempts to stop the audit. #ElectionIntegrity #AzAudit pic.twitter.com/cV8T3hNWMy — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 25, 2021

Ward is now asking all Americans to keep watching the audit in real-time and reach out to support this effort to save U.S. elections.

Meanwhile, Trump-era trade advisor Peter Navarro has been looking ahead to a similar audit in Georgia. He predicts an audit would likely reveal election fraud in the 2020 election just as it is in Arizona. Navarro added, the scale of voter fraud in Georgia is “much larger than in Arizona” and cited preliminary estimates.

The former Trump administration advisor believes election officials let fraud slide through due to collusion between Georgia officials and Democrat Party operatives. He stressed these audit will reveal patterns of systemic fraud that were used by Democrats in battleground states last year.

