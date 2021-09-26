Ariz. audit report finds 49k questionable votes, pending attorney general probe

OAN Newsroom

The audit of 2020 elections in Arizona found 49,000 votes raised questions of authenticity and legitimacy of election outcomes. According to the audit report, more than 23,000 votes came from people who no longer lived at the address where their mail-in ballot was sent.

In addition, 9,000 more mail-in ballots were received than sent out by the county, while another 5,000 voters potentially voted in several counties. State lawmakers said they would refer these findings for criminal prosecution.

“You’re looking at jail time, whether that’s a second degree misdemeanor, third degree misdemeanor. It doesn’t matter to me. As long as there is a penalty behind it and I would really love to see a fine,” expressed Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Ariz.). “If somebody knows that there’s a $10,000 fine for filling out that form or doing that thing that will interfere with somebody else’s election, somebody else’s election to be governed.”

Auditors also found election files were deleted several times after the election. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he’s now looking into the matter.