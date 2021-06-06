Ariz. audit completes recount of more than 60 percent of ballots

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:22 PM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

Election auditors in Arizona are wrapping up the hand-recount of ballots as they expect their work to be complete soon. According to the auditors, more than 60 percent of all 2020 ballots have been counted as of last Friday. That’s out of the 2.1 million ballots that were cast in Maricopa County, Arizona last November.

Reports estimate auditors have seven pallets of about 50,000 ballots each left to count, which means no more than 350,000 ballots are left to examine. However, despite the audit being almost complete, Democrat Party officials and mainstream media are still trying to discredit or stop it.

Democrats just aren't trying to stop the audit, they are using the audit to raise millions of dollars from Big Tech and Corporate Cronies, grab power, finance campaigns, and further their anti-America agenda. AZGOP Chairwoman @kelliwardaz tells us what's at stake #AmericasAudit pic.twitter.com/8HKG7J9Keh — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) June 4, 2021

Auditors will analyze the results after the ballots are all counted and verified and they will then present the conclusions in a report later this month.