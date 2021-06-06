Trending

Ariz. audit completes recount of more than 60 percent of ballots

FILE - In this May 6, 2021 file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. For some conspiracy theorists, the 2020 election still hasn’t ended. Trump supporters are pushing to re-examine ballots from November across the country, and finding success in swing states like Arizona and Georgia. Their efforts and sometimes misleading conclusions are being gleefully amplified by the former president. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:22 PM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

Election auditors in Arizona are wrapping up the hand-recount of ballots as they expect their work to be complete soon. According to the auditors, more than 60 percent of all 2020 ballots have been counted as of last Friday. That’s out of the 2.1 million ballots that were cast in Maricopa County, Arizona last November.

Reports estimate auditors have seven pallets of about 50,000 ballots each left to count, which means no more than 350,000 ballots are left to examine. However, despite the audit being almost complete, Democrat Party officials and mainstream media are still trying to discredit or stop it.

Auditors will analyze the results after the ballots are all counted and verified and they will then present the conclusions in a report later this month.

