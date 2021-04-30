Ariz. audit charges ahead, expected to be completed by deadline

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:03 AM PT – Friday, April 30, 2021

The election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona is charging full-steam ahead despite outside attempts to stop it. The chair of the Arizona Republican Party has asserted the recount will expose dishonesty in the 2020 election.

During an interview on Thursday, Dr. Kelli Ward said she expects the full forensic audit to find irregularities, mistakes and outright fraud. This comes as officials and election workers are inspecting at least 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots for potential cheating.

Dr. Ward added, at least 1,000 ballots were inspected just this week and the audit will move forward despite Democrat pushback.

Meanwhile, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett said the audit of the 2020 elections in his state will be completed before the deadline. He assured they are making improvements every day.

Bennett, who is now the director of the 2020 fraud audit, told reporters Thursday that all 2020 ballots and voting machines will be fully examined by May 14. The state Senate has the Coliseum Arena reserved until that date.

Bennet also said the auditors have found potentially suspicious evidence among the ballots.

“We opened a box of ballots and after they counted down several inches of ballots, all of a sudden there were a bunch of papers in there that had voter names and addresses on it,” he explained. “So when we found something in the boxes that was voter identifiable data, we secured it and separated it.”

Democrat officials challenged the audit in court in hopes to run out the clock and to force auditors to vacate the premises before the work is done, but an Arizona court rejected the Democrat bid to halt the audit Wednesday.

In the meantime, a former special assistant to President Trump claimed a “freight train” of election audits are coming. On Thursday, Boris Epshteyn accused the mainstream media, Democrats and Republicans in name only of trying to discredit the ongoing forensic audit.

Ephteyn said critics fear the audit will reveal fraud, in turn, prompting more states to commence their own audits. The former aide added that MAGA supporters are demanding answers and have the support of dedicated Republicans.

“Once this audit is done in Arizona and it shows what we expect it to show, even a small fraction of the magnitude of error that we’ve been talking about, the freight train of audit is coming down the way,” he stated. “It’s on the train to Georgia and that’s why you have this hearing in Cop County today, and there’s going to be more and more.”

Ephteyn added, the number of audits will grow as Democrats continue to lose in court and Rinos fail to stop the audits administratively.