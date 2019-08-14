Argentine President Macri to announce new economic measures before markets open: media



FILE PHOTO: Argentina's President Mauricio Macri gestures as he speaks during a news conference after the presidential primaries, in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine President Mauricio Macri will announce new economic measures on Wednesday before markets open after two days of economic turmoil triggered by triggered by a primary upset by opposition candidate Alberto Fernandez, local media said.

A landslide victory by Fernandez in Sunday’s primary election dealt a severe blow to Macri’s re-election chances and prompted market volatility on fears that Argentina could revert back to interventionist economic policies.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)