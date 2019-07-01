Argentine central bank lowers interest rate floor, peso rises



FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Central Bank facade, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Central Bank facade, in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

By Jorge Otaola and Gabriel Burin

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s central bank said on Monday it would set a new lower interest rate floor on its benchmark “Leliq” notes at 58% for the month of July, buoying the peso currency in morning trading.

The new rate floor – while still one of the highest reference interest rates in the world – was lower than the previous minimum of 62.5%. On Friday the notes had been auctioned at a average rate of 62.688%.

The South American nation has had to hike interest rates to stem a slide in the peso currency since last year, though the rate, set by daily auctions of short-term Leliq notes, has been coming down steadily over the past few months.

The peso currency opened 1.0% stronger at 42.09 per U.S. dollar <ARS=RASL> after the bank announced the lower rate floor.

The central bank also said it had ratified a plan announced earlier this year to keep a static reference trading band for the peso currency in place until the end of the year between 39.755 pesos and 51.448 pesos per U.S. dollar.

(graphic: Argentina’s sky-high rates – https://tmsnrt.rs/2VbXtnE)

(Reporting by Gabriel Burin and Jorge Otaola; writing by Adam Jourdan and Hugh Bronstein; editing by Jonathan Oatis)