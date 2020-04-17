Argentine bonds leap higher, shrugging off tough debt deal, downgrade



April 17, 2020

By Hugh Bronstein and Walter Bianchi

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine bonds raced higher on Friday, shrugging off a tough proposal to restructure the country’s foreign debt that prompted a downgrade by Fitch, as creditors held onto cautious optimism that a deal could be struck to avoid a messy default.

Argentina’s over-the-counter bonds closed up an average 7.3% as bondholders digested a debt revamp offer made on Thursday that would involve over $40 billion of relief, mainly from reduced coupon payments.

Argentina now faces negotiations to win creditors over to the deal, with many saying the current offer would struggle to persuade enough bondholders to meet thresholds needed for a deal under collective action clauses.

“We don’t expect the offer to gather enough support from bondholders,” Carlos de Sousa, emerging markets analyst at Oxford Economics, said in a note, adding this created a serious risk the country could miss payments.

“Yet our baseline remains one of protracted negotiations while avoiding a disorderly default.”

He said the offer suggested a net present value haircut of around 65%, which would put it slightly above current prices, which slumped last year amid political upheaval.

Argentina is facing around $500 million of interest payments on foreign debt on April 22. If that deadline is missed, that would trigger a default after a 30-day grace period expires.

The country is expected to lay out some more details of its offer in a formal filing on Friday, including the coupon payment schedule and post-restructuring maturities.

‘NOT VERY ENCOURAGING’

Others were less optimistic on the offer, laid out by Economy Minister Martin Guzman, that involves a 62% cut to coupons, a smaller principal haircut and a three-year moratorium on payments on around $66.2 billion of foreign-law bonds.

Siobhan Morden, head of Latin America fixed income strategy at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said in a note that a 20-day deadline given to creditors to accept was too short, especially with the government and bondholders still very far apart.

“There is no urgency to accept the first offer when there are no prospects for any payments anytime soon,” she wrote.

Argentina is grappling with a larger $323 billion debt pile, even as its already-anemic economy has plummeted since the country went on lockdown to slow the spread of a coronavirus pandemic in March.

One bondholder said the initial offer “doesn’t look very encouraging”, though hoped it was more an opening bid.

“It looks like a deeper coupon cut than anticipated,” the person said, asking not to be named. “Their economic situation has deteriorated and its not conducive to making generous offers but I think their capacity for debt servicing is higher than what this offer requires.”

Guzman had said on Thursday that the country and its creditors had not reached an “understanding” yet about what would constitute a sustainable agreement.

Traders also pointed out that the bond rally on Friday was aided by improving global sentiment, punctuated by a massive pop in U.S. equities.

Fitch Ratings downgraded Argentina’s long-term foreign currency bonds to “C” – one notch above default territory – warning of an “imminent” default if bondholders reject the government’s restructuring terms.

“The substantial losses to investors that the authorities’ proposal would entail could make a fast agreement difficult to achieve, posing the risk of a protracted negotiation process and missed payments,” the ratings agency said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; additional reportin by Rodrigo Campos in New York and Tom Arnold in London; editing by Lisa Shumaker, Grant McCool and Jonathan Oatis)