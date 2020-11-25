Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack



FILE PHOTO: Football - Argentina v Holland 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany - Group C - Waldstadion, Frankfurt - June 21, 2006 Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona during the game Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Football - Argentina v Holland 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany - Group C - Waldstadion, Frankfurt - June 21, 2006 Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona during the game Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

November 25, 2020

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago.

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona’s death.

