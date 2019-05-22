Argentina March economic activity down 6.8%



May 22, 2019

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Economic activity in Argentina fell 6.8% in March versus the same month in 2018, according to government data released on Wednesday.

In February, monthly economic activity was 4.8% lower than the same month the prior year. The monthly data is seen as a leading indicator of Argentina’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Jonathan Oatis)