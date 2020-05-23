Argentina extends mandatory lockdown for city of Buenos Aires until June 7: Fernandez



May 23, 2020

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina extended a mandatory lockdown for the capital, Buenos Aires, until June 7, President Alberto Fernandez announced on Saturday, after the city saw a steady increase of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Argentina’s lockdown, which was due to expire on Sunday, has been in place since March 20, though officials relaxed restrictions in some areas of the country.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)