Argentina extends coronavirus quarantine until May 10



FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask walks on the street as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at Fuerte Apache, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

April 26, 2020

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Argentina will extend a mandatory nationwide quarantine period until May 10 in a bid to combat the advance of the coronavirus, the office of President Alberto Fernandez said in statement Saturday.

The government-imposed shelter-in-place measure, in effect since mid-March, was set to expire on Sunday.

The country has recorded 3,780 coronavirus cases with 185 deaths, a modest tally that compares favorably with neighbors Peru, Chile and Brazil.

