Argentina debt risk spread widens after Guzman comments on restructuring



The silhouette of an effigy is seen outside the Argentine National Congress as senators debate inside during an extraordinary session on the debate of a bill on renegotiation of the public external debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian The silhouette of an effigy is seen outside the Argentine National Congress as senators debate inside during an extraordinary session on the debate of a bill on renegotiation of the public external debt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

February 13, 2020

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s sovereign debt risk spread over safe-haven U.S. treasuries widened 128 basis points to 2,079 bps on Thursday, according to JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets Bond Index-Plus, after a warning on restructuring from the economy minister.

Martin Guzman told Congress late on Wednesday that the country’s debt load was unsustainable and a “deep debt restructuring” was on the way.

He warned the process would likely be “frustrating” for bondholders.

