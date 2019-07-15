Argentina asks IMF to increase end-September goal for primary fiscal balance



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina requested several modifications to its $57 billion International Monetary Fund financing deal, including an increase in its end-September goal for the country’s primary fiscal balance, the fund said on Monday.

Argentina requested an expansion of the primary fiscal goal to a stricter 70 billion pesos, up from 60 billion pesos, the IMF said in a press release announcing its approval of the fourth review of the deal.

The IMF estimated inflation will be 40.2% in 2019, up from its previous estimate of 30.5%. The Fund also predicted Argentina’s economy will shrink 1.3% in 2019, more than its previous estimate of 1.2%.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)